a Mansionizationa and home remodeling...

a Mansionizationa and home remodeling are obliterating urban greenscapes by reducing trees, study...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: The Daily Breeze

A home in the 1600 block of Alta Oaks Drive is an example of some of the larger homes that have been built in Arcadia Wednesday, May, 13, 2015. The remodeling of single-family homes, including the controversial practice known as “mansionization,” has resulted in the destruction of the urban forest in Los Angeles County cities by as much as 55 percent, according to a study released Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 23 min ArePhartz 32,961
News Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr... 19 hr Billy jack attack 1
News Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08) Wed Ashton 226
Failed attempt Glendora Planning Commission Tue scrubbers 1
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) May 2 Paco 1,819
Commies hate THAAD system May 2 send more systems 1
News Bribery charges return in Colonies scandal (Jan '14) May 1 Billy jack attack 3
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 04 at 1:21PM PDT

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,983 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC