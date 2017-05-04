a Mansionizationa and home remodeling are obliterating urban greenscapes by reducing trees, study...
A home in the 1600 block of Alta Oaks Drive is an example of some of the larger homes that have been built in Arcadia Wednesday, May, 13, 2015. The remodeling of single-family homes, including the controversial practice known as “mansionization,” has resulted in the destruction of the urban forest in Los Angeles County cities by as much as 55 percent, according to a study released Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|23 min
|ArePhartz
|32,961
|Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr...
|19 hr
|Billy jack attack
|1
|Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Ashton
|226
|Failed attempt Glendora Planning Commission
|Tue
|scrubbers
|1
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|May 2
|Paco
|1,819
|Commies hate THAAD system
|May 2
|send more systems
|1
|Bribery charges return in Colonies scandal (Jan '14)
|May 1
|Billy jack attack
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC