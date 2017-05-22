3.3 Million-Year-Old Fossil Reveals Origins of the Human Spine
Analysis of a 3.3 million-year-old fossil skeleton reveals the most complete spinal column of any early human relative, including vertebrae, neck and rib cage. The findings, published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences , indicate that portions of the human spinal structure that enable efficient walking motions were established millions of years earlier than previously thought.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|Here pharters
|33,082
|Ontario woman to stand trial in husband's slaying (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Lopez
|167
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|17 hr
|Jeri perdue
|21
|Motorcycle rider dies after losing control in O... (Sep '09)
|Sun
|NERI
|27
|Lavar Ball
|Sat
|OllllllO
|1
|Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08)
|May 18
|Veritas
|56
|Review: 1-800 Radiator (May '09)
|May 17
|Jefher
|123
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC