Why Amtrak service to Ontario and Pomona is threatened

A report from the National Association of Rail Passengers warns that the Inland Empire would lose all Amtrak service under Trump's budget. In jeopardy are Amtrak's Sunset Limited line, which runs between Louisiana and California along the company's southernmost route, and the Texas Eagle, which chugs from Chicago to Los Angeles.

