Vintage scooters with cult following were made in Pomona, sputtered to a halt

Readers of Westways magazine may have seen the Off-Ramp history feature in the March/April issue, reprinting a 1936 photo of a woman on a Salsbury Motor Glide scooter above a brief history of the L.A.-based company. Unmentioned is Salsbury's connection to Pomona, where the cult scooter was briefly manufactured and sold - before the company crashed and burned.

