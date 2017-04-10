Vintage scooters with cult following were made in Pomona, sputtered to a halt
Readers of Westways magazine may have seen the Off-Ramp history feature in the March/April issue, reprinting a 1936 photo of a woman on a Salsbury Motor Glide scooter above a brief history of the L.A.-based company. Unmentioned is Salsbury's connection to Pomona, where the cult scooter was briefly manufactured and sold - before the company crashed and burned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|27 min
|YouPhart
|32,876
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|TOWNSMEN
|1,810
|West Covina father and son assault girl and the... (Mar '10)
|11 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|96
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Apr 10
|chopper blades
|92
|Dirty snapchat!!
|Apr 8
|Home alone hurry
|3
|Shots fired in Pomona (Oct '10)
|Apr 2
|Krazy crowd13 yg kb
|8
|Is SkimmingWorld real???
|Apr 2
|nooey214
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC