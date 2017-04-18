Thousands of Californians join March ...

Thousands of Californians join March for Science

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Connecticut Post

A person in a dinosaur costume joins demonstrators at a rally at Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles, part of the March for Science, Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists, students and research advocates rally from the Brandenburg Gate to the Washington Monument on Earth Day, conveyed a global message of scientific freedom without political interference and spending necessary to make future breakthroughs possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr SomePhaarts 32,913
News Jeff Dineen: Make a difference - shop locally (Nov '09) 5 hr Dennis Dobbs 34
News Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10) Sat Johnjohn 31
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Sat ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3,255
News Glendora man arrested on suspicion of impersona... (Mar '10) Apr 21 tellinitlikeitis 69
News Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09) Apr 18 theamazinglyamazi... 441
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Apr 10 Red 90
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at April 23 at 7:34PM PDT

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,512,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC