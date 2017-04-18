Thousands of Californians join March for Science
A person in a dinosaur costume joins demonstrators at a rally at Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles, part of the March for Science, Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists, students and research advocates rally from the Brandenburg Gate to the Washington Monument on Earth Day, conveyed a global message of scientific freedom without political interference and spending necessary to make future breakthroughs possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|SomePhaarts
|32,913
|Jeff Dineen: Make a difference - shop locally (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Dennis Dobbs
|34
|Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10)
|Sat
|Johnjohn
|31
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Sat
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,255
|Glendora man arrested on suspicion of impersona... (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|tellinitlikeitis
|69
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|Apr 18
|theamazinglyamazi...
|441
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Apr 10
|Red
|90
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC