The next step in keeping Pomonaa s wi...

The next step in keeping Pomonaa s winter homeless shelter open happens Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

POMONA >> Members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are expected to introduce a motion Tuesday to spend more than $685,000 to extend the operation of the Winter Shelter Program at the Pomona Armory . The program, run by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, provides those without a home a place to sleep at night during December, January and February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) 3 hr TOWNSMEN 1,810
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr MorePhartss 32,872
News West Covina father and son assault girl and the... (Mar '10) 8 hr tellinitlikeitis 96
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Mon chopper blades 92
Dirty snapchat!! Apr 8 Home alone hurry 3
News Shots fired in Pomona (Oct '10) Apr 2 Krazy crowd13 yg kb 8
Is SkimmingWorld real??? Apr 2 nooey214 6
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,852 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC