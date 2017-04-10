The next step in keeping Pomonaa s winter homeless shelter open happens Tuesday
POMONA >> Members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are expected to introduce a motion Tuesday to spend more than $685,000 to extend the operation of the Winter Shelter Program at the Pomona Armory . The program, run by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, provides those without a home a place to sleep at night during December, January and February.
