The cellphone can wait a " just ask this Cal Poly Pomona grad, who couldna t
Gonzalo Aranguiz Salazar couldn't wait. He had to pick up the cellphone that tumbled in his car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|MorePhartss
|32,872
|West Covina father and son assault girl and the... (Mar '10)
|3 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|96
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|21 hr
|backintheday
|1,809
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Mon
|chopper blades
|92
|Dirty snapchat!!
|Apr 8
|Home alone hurry
|3
|Shots fired in Pomona (Oct '10)
|Apr 2
|Krazy crowd13 yg kb
|8
|Is SkimmingWorld real???
|Apr 2
|nooey214
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC