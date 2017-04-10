The cellphone can wait a " just ask t...

The cellphone can wait a " just ask this Cal Poly Pomona grad, who couldna t

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Gonzalo Aranguiz Salazar couldn't wait. He had to pick up the cellphone that tumbled in his car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr MorePhartss 32,872
News West Covina father and son assault girl and the... (Mar '10) 3 hr tellinitlikeitis 96
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) 21 hr backintheday 1,809
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Mon chopper blades 92
Dirty snapchat!! Apr 8 Home alone hurry 3
News Shots fired in Pomona (Oct '10) Apr 2 Krazy crowd13 yg kb 8
Is SkimmingWorld real??? Apr 2 nooey214 6
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,240,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC