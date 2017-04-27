Starbucks sneakily release a Dragon Frappuccino and it looks refreshing
Overall, the internet consensus of the Dragon Frappuccino is that it's a less sweet, less taste-bud-confusing alternative to the trendy unicorn drink, and if we do say so ourselves, the fact that it includes some caffeine is a major bonus. As reported by Allure , Unicorn Frappuccino nails are officially here, and they might just be the most colorful way to show your love for Starbucks ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Short pharts
|32,919
|State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09)
|13 hr
|Holscad
|35
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|15 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,264
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Tue
|concerned res
|116
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Juan
|1,816
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|Apr 24
|mixedup
|442
|Jeff Dineen: Make a difference - shop locally (Nov '09)
|Apr 23
|Dennis Dobbs
|34
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC