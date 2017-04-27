Starbucks sneakily release a Dragon F...

Starbucks sneakily release a Dragon Frappuccino and it looks refreshing

Overall, the internet consensus of the Dragon Frappuccino is that it's a less sweet, less taste-bud-confusing alternative to the trendy unicorn drink, and if we do say so ourselves, the fact that it includes some caffeine is a major bonus. As reported by Allure , Unicorn Frappuccino nails are officially here, and they might just be the most colorful way to show your love for Starbucks ever.

