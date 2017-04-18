Sox & Martin's A/FX Mercury Comet Cal...

Sox & Martin's A/FX Mercury Comet Caliente at the 1964 NHRA Winternationals

Before the MOPAR legend that is Sox & Martin, there was Ronnie Sox and Buddy Martin, Mercury Match Racers. Here, in the pits of the 1964 NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California, their dual-quad 427 Super Marauderpowered A/FX Mercury Comet Caliente awaits.

