Proterra Continues North American Mar...

Proterra Continues North American Market Leadership with Deployment to San Joaquin RTD

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

Proterra has announced that it delivered its 100th battery-electric bus, destined for San Joaquin Regional Transit District in Stockton, California. This record deployment marks Proterra's continued leadership in the North American electric mass transit market, in sales, deliveries and repeat orders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Posting Phart 32,882
Boycott United airlines 2017 2 hr airliners 1
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) 23 hr TOWNSMEN 1,810
News West Covina father and son assault girl and the... (Mar '10) Wed tellinitlikeitis 96
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Apr 10 chopper blades 92
Dirty snapchat!! Apr 8 Home alone hurry 3
News Shots fired in Pomona (Oct '10) Apr 2 Krazy crowd13 yg kb 8
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC