Proterra Continues North American Market Leadership with Deployment to San Joaquin RTD
Proterra has announced that it delivered its 100th battery-electric bus, destined for San Joaquin Regional Transit District in Stockton, California. This record deployment marks Proterra's continued leadership in the North American electric mass transit market, in sales, deliveries and repeat orders.
