Producing Great Art and Architecture Are Right in Their Wheelhouse
The husband and wife team of Paul and Maureen Wheeler do "toaster architecture." For the past three decades, whenever any kind of design challenge pops up, their Wheeler & Wheeler architectural firm, formed in 1985, has been able to solve it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at La Verne Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|1 hr
|Patrick
|3,254
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|Short pharts
|32,919
|State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09)
|20 hr
|Holscad
|35
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Apr 25
|concerned res
|116
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Apr 25
|Juan
|1,816
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|Apr 24
|mixedup
|442
|Jeff Dineen: Make a difference - shop locally (Nov '09)
|Apr 23
|Dennis Dobbs
|34
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC