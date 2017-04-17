Pomona police seek Compton shooting suspect
Police are seeking a Compton man in the shooting of a Los Angeles man on the 1000 block of West Grand Avenue in Pomona. Rafort Green, 38, of Compton, got into an argument with 27-year-old Frederick Johnson of Los Angeles about 4:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Grand Avenue, according to a news release from the Pomona Police Department.
