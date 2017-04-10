Pomona police search for tall shooter

Pomona police search for tall shooter

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

A gunman shot at a vehicle, wounding a man late Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at Holt and Mountainview avenues in Pomona. Just before 11 p.m. Pomona police officers were called to the corner of Holt and Mountainview avenues for a shooting, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr HolidayPhart 32,884
Where is Rafael Perez now (Nov '15) 8 hr erica rose 9
Boycott United airlines 2017 Thu airliners 1
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) Wed TOWNSMEN 1,810
News West Covina father and son assault girl and the... (Mar '10) Wed tellinitlikeitis 96
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Apr 10 chopper blades 92
Dirty snapchat!! Apr 8 Home alone hurry 3
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC