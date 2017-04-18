Pomona gang member gets 147 years for shooting

POMONA >> A 40-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 147 years to life in state prison for shooting at several people outside a Pomona liquor store , officials said. Local gang member, Trevail Gray , was found guilty Jan. 24, of three counts of willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder, three counts of assault with a firearm, two counts of possession of firearm by a felon and one count each of illegal possession of ammunition and resisting an executive officer for the Oct. 25, 2013 shooting of Raymond Sears, 53, in front of Pomona Liquor Store near the 500 block E La Verne Avenue, officials said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.