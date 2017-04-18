Pomona gang member gets 147 years for...

Pomona gang member gets 147 years for shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

POMONA >> A 40-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 147 years to life in state prison for shooting at several people outside a Pomona liquor store , officials said. Local gang member, Trevail Gray , was found guilty Jan. 24, of three counts of willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder, three counts of assault with a firearm, two counts of possession of firearm by a felon and one count each of illegal possession of ammunition and resisting an executive officer for the Oct. 25, 2013 shooting of Raymond Sears, 53, in front of Pomona Liquor Store near the 500 block E La Verne Avenue, officials said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Glendora man arrested on suspicion of impersona... (Mar '10) 3 hr tellinitlikeitis 69
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 7 hr Tellinitlileitis 3,251
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Thu BecausePhart 32,901
News Mayor Brian Bowman wants David Asper named Winn... Apr 19 Foriner 2
News Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery Apr 19 A_Tongi 2
News Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09) Apr 18 theamazinglyamazi... 441
Tea Party has new name (Sep '15) Apr 18 Littlewop22 3
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at April 21 at 7:47AM PDT

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,463,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC