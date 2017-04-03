Pomona: Appeal of controversial gas s...

Pomona: Appeal of controversial gas station project put off

POMONA >> South Pomona residents unhappy with the recent approval of a gas station near a neighborhood school will have to wait until May 1 for an appeal to the City Council. The hearing, originally scheduled for Monday, was postponed to give project proponents time to prepare traffic and air quality studies.

