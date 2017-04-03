Pomona: Appeal of controversial gas station project put off
POMONA >> South Pomona residents unhappy with the recent approval of a gas station near a neighborhood school will have to wait until May 1 for an appeal to the City Council. The hearing, originally scheduled for Monday, was postponed to give project proponents time to prepare traffic and air quality studies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Chosen Traveler
|32,849
|Health Officials In San Bernardino Warn About M... (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Papa John
|2
|Chino Valley Unified school board member to ste... (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Cal
|711
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Apr 4
|Backintheday
|1,808
|Shots fired in Pomona (Oct '10)
|Apr 2
|Krazy crowd13 yg kb
|8
|Is SkimmingWorld real???
|Apr 2
|nooey214
|6
|Suspect jailed in fatal shooting of 8-year-old ...
|Mar 26
|Bobbie N
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC