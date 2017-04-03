Phillips Mansion: the deserted hub of a lost California town
At first, it seems like a lovely mirage, a ghostly green plantation conjured by an overactive imagination. Surrounded by small, utilitarian industrial parks, the Louis Phillips Mansion on Largely ignored by the busy residents of Pomona as they speed by, it is empty of all human activity, though there is a white sheet of cardboard eerily cut into the shape of a child that seems to peer out of a third-story window embedded in the slanted, shingled French mansard roof.
