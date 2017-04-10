Parents group at Pomona Unified says district budget not provided in Spanish, lacks transparency
POMONA >> Parents upset by what they say is a lack of responsiveness from Pomona Unified administrators have filed a complaint with the district The parents say school funds aren't spent fairly across the district's 41 campuses and are not being used as effectively as they could be. Parents Evelia Rocha and Ana Portillo each filed a complaint on behalf of Padres Unidos de Pomona, or United Parents of Pomona .
