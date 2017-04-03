Ontario police looking for Pomona man...

Ontario police looking for Pomona man who allegedly beat girlfriend with frying pan

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

ONTARIO >> The Ontario Police Department is looking for a man believed to have assaulted his girlfriend by hitting her multiple times in the head with a metal frying pan, according to police officials. Frankie Sylvester Campos, 27, has a warrant for his arrest charging him with burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and domestic assault, according to an Ontario police news release.

