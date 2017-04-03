Ontario police looking for Pomona man who allegedly beat girlfriend with frying pan
ONTARIO >> The Ontario Police Department is looking for a man believed to have assaulted his girlfriend by hitting her multiple times in the head with a metal frying pan, according to police officials. Frankie Sylvester Campos, 27, has a warrant for his arrest charging him with burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and domestic assault, according to an Ontario police news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|50 min
|Trojan
|32,841
|Chino Valley Unified school board member to ste... (Jul '10)
|8 hr
|Cal
|711
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|Backintheday
|1,808
|Reputed Ontario gang member gets 35 years for p... (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Roland
|52
|Shots fired in Pomona (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Krazy crowd13 yg kb
|8
|Is SkimmingWorld real???
|Apr 2
|nooey214
|6
|: Woman high on drugs breaks into home in Runni... (Aug '08)
|Apr 1
|Samantha
|27
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC