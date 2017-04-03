Ontario police find Pomona man who allegedly beat girlfriend with frying pan
Campos was found at a Pomona home Wednesday night, according to an Ontario police news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Chosen Traveler
|32,849
|Health Officials In San Bernardino Warn About M... (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Papa John
|2
|Chino Valley Unified school board member to ste... (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Cal
|711
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Apr 4
|Backintheday
|1,808
|Shots fired in Pomona (Oct '10)
|Apr 2
|Krazy crowd13 yg kb
|8
|Is SkimmingWorld real???
|Apr 2
|nooey214
|6
|Suspect jailed in fatal shooting of 8-year-old ...
|Mar 26
|Bobbie N
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC