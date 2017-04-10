Mosley relocating to Las Vegas to ramp up promotional company
Future first ballot Hall of Fame inductee "Sugar" Shane Mosley has advised BoxingScene.com that he is moving to Las Vegas to focus on his promotional company, GoBox Promotions. Mosley has put on cards featuring himself and his son Shane Mosley Jr. along with some of his recently signed talent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Phartso
|32,879
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|19 hr
|TOWNSMEN
|1,810
|West Covina father and son assault girl and the... (Mar '10)
|23 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|96
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Apr 10
|chopper blades
|92
|Dirty snapchat!!
|Apr 8
|Home alone hurry
|3
|Shots fired in Pomona (Oct '10)
|Apr 2
|Krazy crowd13 yg kb
|8
|Is SkimmingWorld real???
|Apr 2
|nooey214
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC