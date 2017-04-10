Mosley relocating to Las Vegas to ram...

Mosley relocating to Las Vegas to ramp up promotional company

Future first ballot Hall of Fame inductee "Sugar" Shane Mosley has advised BoxingScene.com that he is moving to Las Vegas to focus on his promotional company, GoBox Promotions. Mosley has put on cards featuring himself and his son Shane Mosley Jr. along with some of his recently signed talent.

