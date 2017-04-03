Mildew found at Pomona Mexican restaurant shuts it down for a day
POMONA >> A health inspector shut down a Mexican restaurant in Pomona after finding mildew in the soda nozzle, among other violations. An inspector with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health visited El 7 Mares at 1542 Holt Ave. on March 1 and discovered the mildew, ordering the restaurant staff to clean and sanitize food contact surfaces, according to the inspector's report.
