Mildew found at Pomona Mexican restaurant shuts it down for a day

POMONA >> A health inspector shut down a Mexican restaurant in Pomona after finding mildew in the soda nozzle, among other violations. An inspector with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health visited El 7 Mares at 1542 Holt Ave. on March 1 and discovered the mildew, ordering the restaurant staff to clean and sanitize food contact surfaces, according to the inspector's report.

