Man fatally shot in Duarte
The deadly shooting was first reported just after 5:35 p.m. in the 2600 block of Calle Martos , Deputy Ryan Rouzan of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau said in a written statement . There were no initial indication whether the slaying was linked to a recent spate of violence police blame on an escalating feud between rival gangs in the Pasadena, Duarte and Pomona areas.
