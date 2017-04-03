Man critical in Pomona shooting, suspect at large
A man was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday, April 4, 2017, near Fernleaf Avenue and Palomares Street in Pomona. Residents on Fernleaf Avenue and Palomares Street reported hearing several gunshots around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to police and initial dispatch reports.
