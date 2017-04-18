Jury says Pomona man is guilty of a series of bad decisions that led to womana s death

POMONA >> A Pomona man who stole a car from his neighbor while intoxicated and fled from police at high speeds, slamming into another vehicle and killing the driver , was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder and other charges. Michael D. Gardner, 39, was also convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving or taking a vehicle without consent, fleeing a pursuing police officer causing serious bodily injury and driving with a license that was suspended or revoked due to a prior DUI conviction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.