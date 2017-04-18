Jury says Pomona man is guilty of a s...

Jury says Pomona man is guilty of a series of bad decisions that led to womana s death

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

POMONA >> A Pomona man who stole a car from his neighbor while intoxicated and fled from police at high speeds, slamming into another vehicle and killing the driver , was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder and other charges. Michael D. Gardner, 39, was also convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving or taking a vehicle without consent, fleeing a pursuing police officer causing serious bodily injury and driving with a license that was suspended or revoked due to a prior DUI conviction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Glendora man arrested on suspicion of impersona... (Mar '10) 8 hr tellinitlikeitis 69
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 11 hr Tellinitlileitis 3,251
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Thu BecausePhart 32,901
News Mayor Brian Bowman wants David Asper named Winn... Apr 19 Foriner 2
News Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery Apr 19 A_Tongi 2
News Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09) Apr 18 theamazinglyamazi... 441
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Apr 10 Red 90
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,608 • Total comments across all topics: 280,468,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC