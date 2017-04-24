Ita s a hotel construction boom in Po...

Ita s a hotel construction boom in Pomona

Tuesday Apr 25

Two mid-range hotels are planning to open in South Pomona, joining other projects around town that seem to indicate a localized boom in the hospitality sector. Between the two South Pomona projects - a Hilton Garden Inn and a Hyatt Place/Hyatt House - about 350 rooms would be added to the city's stock, Pomona Deputy City Manager Kirk Pelser said.

