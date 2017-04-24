Ita s a hotel construction boom in Pomona
Two mid-range hotels are planning to open in South Pomona, joining other projects around town that seem to indicate a localized boom in the hospitality sector. Between the two South Pomona projects - a Hilton Garden Inn and a Hyatt Place/Hyatt House - about 350 rooms would be added to the city's stock, Pomona Deputy City Manager Kirk Pelser said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|8 hr
|Patrick
|3,254
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|Short pharts
|32,919
|State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Holscad
|35
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Apr 25
|concerned res
|116
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Apr 25
|Juan
|1,816
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|Apr 24
|mixedup
|442
|Jeff Dineen: Make a difference - shop locally (Nov '09)
|Apr 23
|Dennis Dobbs
|34
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC