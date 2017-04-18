Inland groups form coalition to resis...

Inland groups form coalition to resist President Trump

17 hrs ago

The Southland Resistance coalition - a network of progressive organizations across Southern California - has announced a number of events in the Inland area between Sunday, April 23, and Monday, May 1. They're calling it “9 Days of Action for the 909” and events are set for Riverside, Pomona and Claremont. Organizations that are involved include: Indivisible Pomona and Claremont, 909 Action Network, Immigration Task Force, Inland Empire resistance, and Freedom Uprising.

