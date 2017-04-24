In wake of student activism, college defends hire of sociologist
Amidst a tumultuous period of student demands, protests, strikes and sit-ins at the Claremont Colleges, the Pomona College administration is standing firm in response to criticism after hiring prominent sociologist Alice Goffman. After a student or group of students emailed Pomona officials a list of demands - chiefly, the immediate dismissal of Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Claremont Courier.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Cruising phart
|32,926
|1977 murder (Sep '07)
|Sat
|Mary
|38
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Apr 28
|riot illegals
|3,255
|State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09)
|Apr 26
|Holscad
|35
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Apr 25
|concerned res
|116
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|Apr 24
|mixedup
|442
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Apr 10
|Red
|90
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC