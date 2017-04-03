In the 1970's, Southern California was a Breeding Ground for the Coolest Hot Rods
It was 1970-something and the Saturday night fun for a bunch of us early teens consisted of hopping on our Schwinn Sting-Rays and heading over to Taco Bell on Garey Ave. in Pomona, California. Even though we were a few years away from getting our driver's licenses we still wanted to be involved in the popular muscle car scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Super Chevy Magazine.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|LearnPharrts
|32,846
|Health Officials In San Bernardino Warn About M... (Jan '15)
|23 hr
|Papa John
|2
|Chino Valley Unified school board member to ste... (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Cal
|711
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Backintheday
|1,808
|Reputed Ontario gang member gets 35 years for p... (Jun '09)
|Apr 3
|Roland
|52
|Shots fired in Pomona (Oct '10)
|Apr 2
|Krazy crowd13 yg kb
|8
|Is SkimmingWorld real???
|Apr 2
|nooey214
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC