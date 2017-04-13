In La Verne, History Is Always in the Making

PokA©mon Go, Game of Thrones, Amazon.com anything a you expect these cultural cornerstones to be trending, but the La Verne Historical Society ? In recent months, the organization's membership has topped more than 200 members and shows no signs of peaking. In February, its "Get on the Bus" local history tours proved so popular, it had to add encore tours in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at La Verne Online.