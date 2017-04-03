Hundreds of Teamsters gather to prepa...

Hundreds of Teamsters gather to prepare to fight for their right to organize

POMONA, Calif. - This week, hundreds of Teamster leaders from across Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Hawaii joined Joint Council President Randy Cammack and International Brotherhood of Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Ken Hall to kick-off their resistance to threatened federal legislation that would impact their right to organize and protect their members and all workers.

