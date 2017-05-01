How this Pomona teen got a free quincie era at the dA Center
Jennifer Cuchilla, 14, of Pomona. holds Grisel Chavez-Diaz's dress after practicing their dance which they will perform during Diaz's quinceañera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|32 min
|The pharrts
|32,944
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|Paco
|1,819
|Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08)
|10 hr
|Wwasson
|225
|Commies hate THAAD system
|10 hr
|send more systems
|1
|Bribery charges return in Colonies scandal (Jan '14)
|20 hr
|Billy jack attack
|3
|1977 murder (Sep '07)
|Apr 29
|Mary
|38
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Apr 28
|riot illegals
|3,255
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC