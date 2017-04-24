How easy is it to get pot in Pomona? ...

How easy is it to get pot in Pomona? a Easy as 1, 2, 3a say most

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

POMONA >> When it comes to marijuana, high schoolers know how to get their hands on it, one student told a group of parents and community members recently. Two weeks ago, Ariel Andres, a student at Garey High School, surveyed 95 students, most from Garey but also some students from Pomona and Ganesha high schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 2 hr Juan 3,260
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) 4 hr concerned res 116
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) 5 hr Juan 1,816
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 10 hr As pharts 32,915
News Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09) Mon mixedup 442
News Jeff Dineen: Make a difference - shop locally (Nov '09) Apr 23 Dennis Dobbs 34
News Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10) Apr 22 Johnjohn 31
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,557,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC