Ganesha Park wood carving dedication a a healing daya for Pomona native tribes
Wood carving artist John Mahoney uses sage and an eagle feather to bless Grizzly Bear during the tree carving dedication ceremony at Ganesha Park in Pomona, CA., Saturday, April 22, 2017. John Mahoney was commissioned to sculpt animals throughout Ganesha Park using the medium of dead trees.
