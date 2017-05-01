From Stratford to Hollywood by motorbike

From Stratford to Hollywood by motorbike

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

A winning paint job on a 1955 Chevy Bel Air has seen a small town car painter's work featured in a major Hollywood movie. Todd Holland, who owns Re Automotive in Stratford, has recently finished doing graphics work on motorbikes used in Ghost in the Shell featuring Scarlett Johansson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 9 min WasPhart 32,932
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) 7 hr Posom- old hhg me... 1,818
1977 murder (Sep '07) Sat Mary 38
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Apr 28 riot illegals 3,255
News State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09) Apr 26 Holscad 35
News Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09) Apr 24 mixedup 442
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Apr 10 Red 90
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,033 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC