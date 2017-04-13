Foothill Transit Proposing Fare Increase and Service Changes

Foothill Transit staff presenting proposed agency service and fare changes at last night's meeting at Covina City Hall. Photo: Joe Linton, Streetsblog L.A. Foothill Transit, one of L.A. County's largest municipal bus operators , has proposed to restructure fares and retool ten of its 39 bus lines, including canceling lines 494, 481, 851, and 855.

