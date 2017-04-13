Foothill Transit Proposing Fare Incre...

Foothill Transit Proposing Fare Increase and Service Changes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: StreetsBlog.org

Foothill Transit staff presenting proposed agency service and fare changes at last night's meeting at Covina City Hall. Photo: Joe Linton, Streetsblog L.A. Foothill Transit, one of L.A. County's largest municipal bus operators , has proposed to restructure fares and retool ten of its 39 bus lines, including canceling lines 494, 481, 851, and 855.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 28 min Trojan 32,889
News Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09) 1 hr PLEASE SAVE THE D... 440
News West Covina father and son assault girl and the... (Mar '10) 3 hr Fly yung Red 99
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) 10 hr Thanks 1,813
Maribel Saucedo Fri MARIBEL SAUCEDO 1
Where is Rafael Perez now (Nov '15) Fri erica rose 9
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Apr 10 chopper blades 92
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,321,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC