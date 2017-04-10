Food trucks pull into Montclair and P...

Food trucks pull into Montclair and Pomona for summer

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

How do we know summer is approaching? Food trucks and the chance for al fresco dining are back in Montclair and Pomona. Each Tuesday through summer, food trucks will line up at Montclair Place mall outside the old Broadway store from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. That's called Food Truck Tuesdays .

