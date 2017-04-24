Food staff confronts Pomona College administration

Fifty people - union reps, Pomona College dining hall workers and students showing solidarity - marched to the Pomona administration office Tuesday at 3 p.m. to confront President David Oxtoby and Vice President and Treasurer Karen L. Sisson about what they say is unfair treatment. The demonstrators demanded respect and a redress of what they say are longstanding frustrations at the workplace.

