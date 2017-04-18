Dine 909: Support AIDS service organi...

Dine 909: Support AIDS service organizations by dining out; ita s tamale time in Riverside

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

This Thursday is Dining Out For Life , an event during which restaurants give a portion of proceeds, or a flat amount, to AIDS service organizations. In years past, that generally meant driving out to the Coachella Valley, where you could find many restaurants which were participating in the fundraiser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 11 min Bruin For Life 32,904
News Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10) 2 hr Johnjohn 31
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 8 hr ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3,255
News Glendora man arrested on suspicion of impersona... (Mar '10) Fri tellinitlikeitis 69
News Mayor Brian Bowman wants David Asper named Winn... Apr 19 Foriner 2
News Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09) Apr 18 theamazinglyamazi... 441
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Apr 10 Red 90
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,644 • Total comments across all topics: 280,484,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC