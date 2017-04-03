Dept. of Education: Westech College non-compliant with Title IV requirements

Federal education officials had found recently shuttered Westech College seriously non-compliant with Title IV requirements, leading to its transfer to a heightened cash monitoring program, a U.S. Department of Education spokesman said Wednesday. In December, DOE officials conducted a program review at the for-profit trade school and identified that Westech also had failed to pay refunds and complaints indicated lacking financial and administrative capability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.