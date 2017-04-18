CPD detectives catch up with man holding gun in parking lot
On Tuesday, April 11 a Pomona man was arrested after reportedly brandishing a gun on patrons in a patio area in the Super King parking lot. According to police, 29-year-old Daniel Jimpson got into an argument before showing the gun and driving off in a tan Chevy Trailblazer.
