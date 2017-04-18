Controversy over Native America-inspi...

Controversy over Native America-inspired art installation in Pomona resolved

POMONA >> A controversy sparked by proposed wording near woodcarvings at Ganesha Park meant to recognize local Native Americans appears to have been resolved. Days before a ceremony scheduled to dedicate the art installation, Pomona City Council members on Monday reviewed and gave their blessing to the verbiage for a marker at the park.

