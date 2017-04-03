Coming home: Falling in Reverse books...

Coming home: Falling in Reverse books dates on Warped Tour

Falling in Reverse will join the Warped Tour lineup for two dates this summer. The band will perform a set during the festival's stop in Las Vegas on June 23, and during its closing date in Pomona, California August 6. This year's Warped Tour will kick off June 16 in Seattle.

