Claremont Unified reacts (sorta) to lawsuit over ex-cafeteria worker who abused boy

CLAREMONT >> Claremont Unified officials say they have not been served yet in a lawsuit filed against the school district on behalf of a former student who alleges he was sexually abused by a former cafeteria worker . Identified only as John SE Doe, the now-19-year-old filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on April 5. It names both the school district and former employee Vanessa Antonia Tinoco as defendants.

