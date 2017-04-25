Car in Rancho Cucamonga Amber Alert is found, search for father and child continues
The car that was the subject of an Amber Alert out of Rancho Cucamonga was found unoccupied in Pomona but the search for 1-year-old Lexi Segura and her father, Daniel Segura, continues, San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday morning. Segura, 38, brandished a firearm at family members and took his daughter from her home in the 9500 block Edelweiss Street just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to Rancho Cucamonga station officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
