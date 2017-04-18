Black Students At Absurdly Ritzy College: Objective Truth Is 'White Supremacy' And a 'Myth'
A group of black students at one of America's ritziest private colleges has sent a lengthy open letter to their school president charging that the search for objective truth is a white supremacist invention used for "silencing oppressed peoples." The letter also criticizes free speech as "a tool appropriated by hegemonic institutions."
