At the World of Dance competition, swagger matters almost as much as spin moves
Among the sea of dancers wearing muted athletic wear, one group in flamboyant costumes stood out. Wearing gold bow ties, holding red fans and with glitter gleaming off their faces and arms, the young adults congregated to the side of a large stage waiting for their moment in the spotlight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|8 hr
|chopper blades
|92
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|Coach Phart
|32,864
|Dirty snapchat!!
|Apr 8
|Home alone hurry
|3
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|Shots fired in Pomona (Oct '10)
|Apr 2
|Krazy crowd13 yg kb
|8
|Is SkimmingWorld real???
|Apr 2
|nooey214
|6
|Suspect jailed in fatal shooting of 8-year-old ...
|Mar 26
|Bobbie N
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC