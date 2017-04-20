At a supply chain summit in Pomona, logistics experts cite top threats to the inland area
Trucks line up to load goods at the Port of Long Beach for eventual trucking to the Inland area, with its vast supply of warehouses. Regulations coming out of Sacramento challenge Southern California's economy, supply chain experts said Thursday at a daylong summit in Pomona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|9 hr
|giant lobo
|3,248
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|21 hr
|BecausePhart
|32,901
|Mayor Brian Bowman wants David Asper named Winn...
|Wed
|Foriner
|2
|Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery
|Wed
|A_Tongi
|2
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|Tue
|theamazinglyamazi...
|441
|Tea Party has new name (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Littlewop22
|3
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Apr 17
|Vhhg
|1,813
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC