American Museum of Ceramic Art Exhibit, Kristen Erickson: Community in Blue

Kristen Erickson: Community in Blue April 8 - May 28, 2017, Opening Reception: Saturday, April 8, 6:00-9:00 PM Artist Lecture: Saturday, April 8th @ 6:30pm Pomona, CA - The American Museum of Ceramic Art announces a new exhibition, Kristen Erickson: Community in Blue . Community in Blue aims to shed light on the severity of our homeless issue and to support efforts to facilitate change.

