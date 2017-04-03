American Museum of Ceramic Art Exhibi...

American Museum of Ceramic Art Exhibit, Kristen Erickson: Community in Blue

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Inland Empire California

Kristen Erickson: Community in Blue April 8 - May 28, 2017, Opening Reception: Saturday, April 8, 6:00-9:00 PM Artist Lecture: Saturday, April 8th @ 6:30pm Pomona, CA - The American Museum of Ceramic Art announces a new exhibition, Kristen Erickson: Community in Blue . Community in Blue aims to shed light on the severity of our homeless issue and to support efforts to facilitate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr ROTF pharts 32,860
Dirty snapchat!! Sat Home alone hurry 3
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News Shots fired in Pomona (Oct '10) Apr 2 Krazy crowd13 yg kb 8
Is SkimmingWorld real??? Apr 2 nooey214 6
News Suspect jailed in fatal shooting of 8-year-old ... Mar 26 Bobbie N 1
News Pomona ditches agreement to house federal priso... Mar 22 spytheweb 3
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,918 • Total comments across all topics: 280,180,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC