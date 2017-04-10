Adult Mom - "Tenderness"
"Tenderness," the second single following " Full Screen " from Adult Mom's forthcoming sophomore album, Soft Spots , turns vulnerability into something tactile, a thing that can be shaped and changed at someone else's will. That malleability can be used to both comforting and painful ends: "Take a hard hit, and be careful with this," Stephanie Knipe warns, and the band reacts by cutting through the song's pillowy warmth with a sharp burst of noise.
