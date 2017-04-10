Adult Mom - "Tenderness"

Adult Mom - "Tenderness"

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Stereogum

"Tenderness," the second single following " Full Screen " from Adult Mom's forthcoming sophomore album, Soft Spots , turns vulnerability into something tactile, a thing that can be shaped and changed at someone else's will. That malleability can be used to both comforting and painful ends: "Take a hard hit, and be careful with this," Stephanie Knipe warns, and the band reacts by cutting through the song's pillowy warmth with a sharp burst of noise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maribel Saucedo 2 hr MARIBEL SAUCEDO 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr HolidayPhart 32,884
Where is Rafael Perez now (Nov '15) 12 hr erica rose 9
Boycott United airlines 2017 Thu airliners 1
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) Apr 12 TOWNSMEN 1,810
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Apr 10 chopper blades 92
Dirty snapchat!! Apr 8 Home alone hurry 3
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,293,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC