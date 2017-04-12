12 arrested in Pomona gang sweep

12 arrested in Pomona gang sweep

POMONA >> A multi-agency policing gang sweep Saturday in Pomona netted 12 arrests and included the recovery of two loaded guns as well as several grams of methamphetamine, police said Sunday.

